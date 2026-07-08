KUCCPS places 293,869 KCSE candidates, 202,133 to take degree programmes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has placed 293,869 candidates from the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination into universities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions and Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) for the 2026/27 academic year.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba, who released the placement results on Wednesday, said 202,133 candidates secured admission to university degree programmes from the 270,508 students who attained the minimum university entry grade of C+ and above.

The remaining students were placed in diploma, craft certificate and artisan certificate programmes across tertiary institutions.

“A total of 293,869 students have been placed to degree, diploma level six, craft certificate level five and artisan certificate level four programmes across tertiary and higher education institutions,” Ogamba said.

The Cabinet Secretary also announced that KUCCPS had extended the inter-institution transfer window from the usual two weeks to one month to give students more time to change their placements where necessary.

“In order to allow adequate time and opportunity for such transfers this year, we will be extending the transfer window from the normal two weeks to one month,” he said.

Among the institutions receiving students, 28,246 were placed at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), 500 secured places in the diploma programme at the Kenya School of Law, 765 joined the Kenya Utalii College, while 875 were placed in secondary teacher training colleges.

Students can access their placement results through the KUCCPS student portal and via SMS.

University administrators said they were ready to admit the new cohort but cautioned that funding uncertainties remain a major concern.

Chairperson of the Vice Chancellors Committee of Public Universities, Prof. Daniel Mugendi, said institutions were prepared to receive students but warned that delayed disbursement of funds could affect operations.

“I want to assure the CS that the universities are ready. Of course, there is a bit of anxiety about funding because we are not sure whether we will even be able to pay salaries for July due to the changes in the funding model,” he said.

Private universities echoed similar concerns.

Representing private universities, Dr. Halima Abdullahi said institutions were prepared for the September intake but were also awaiting government funding.

“The private universities are ready as well, but they are also waiting for the money. We are all in the same space, waiting for funding, but we are ready to receive the students, Insha’Allah,” she said.

The placement exercise also incorporates institutions preparing to implement reforms linked to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Teachers Service Commission representative Dr. Ruben Ndamburi said the commission had been working closely with universities on a new teacher registration framework aligned with CBC, with the proposals expected to proceed to Parliament after stakeholder consultations.

KUCCPS Board Chairperson Cyrus Gituai said the exercise marks another milestone in expanding access to higher education and technical training, with admission letters expected to be issued by individual institutions ahead of the September intake.

Prospective students have also been advised to apply for government scholarships and student loans through the Higher Education Financing portal once they receive their placement details.