Kenya Unveils Sweeping Foreign Service Reforms To Drive Economic Diplomacy

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jul 8- Kenya has unveiled sweeping reforms to modernise its Foreign Service, with the government placing economic diplomacy, institutional accountability and digital transformation at the centre of its diplomatic strategy as it seeks to boost trade, attract investment and expand the country’s global influence.

The reform agenda, announced by Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’Oei during the opening of the State Department for Foreign Affairs Strategic Leadership Retreat, will guide the ministry’s priorities for the 2026/27 financial year.

The reforms include restructuring the State Department to align with emerging geopolitical and economic realities, creating dedicated divisions for trade, investment and international finance, strengthening the Diplomatic Privileges and Immunities Unit, and accelerating the adoption of digital technologies and artificial intelligence to modernise diplomatic operations.

“Our responsibility is not simply to manage today’s institution. It is to build a Foreign Service that Kenya will rely upon tomorrow,” PS Sing’Oei told senior diplomats and ministry officials attending the three-day retreat.

He said diplomacy must increasingly deliver measurable economic benefits by opening new markets for Kenyan exports, attracting foreign investment and creating opportunities for businesses and workers.

“The true measure of economic diplomacy is no longer the number of engagements we undertake, but the opportunities created for Kenyan businesses, investors, entrepreneurs and workers,” he said.

PS Sing’Oei also announced a tougher accountability framework, warning that recurring audit queries, procurement irregularities and weaknesses in financial management would no longer be tolerated.

“We cannot continue answering routine questions arising from weaknesses in basic financial management,” he said, adding that stronger internal controls and prudent use of public resources were essential to protecting the ministry’s credibility.

The Principal Secretary said Kenya’s growing international stature, requires a more agile and professional diplomatic service capable of advancing both national and continental interests.

To strengthen institutional capacity, the ministry promoted 37 Directors, 33 Assistant Directors and 16 Principal Foreign Service Officers as part of a broader succession planning programme that will also include structured mentorship, career progression guidelines and continuous professional development.

Despite the State Department being ranked the second-best performing ministry in the Government Performance Evaluation for the 2024/25 financial year, PS Sing’Oei challenged officers to aim higher.

“Our ambition should not simply be to remain among the best-performing institutions. We should strive to become the benchmark for excellence,” he said.

He further urged diplomats to improve communication of Kenya’s foreign policy achievements, saying stronger public awareness was necessary to demonstrate how diplomacy contributes to trade, investment, job creation, development partnerships and the protection of Kenyans abroad.

Under its 2026/27 strategy, the State Department will focus on consolidating Kenya’s global influence, aligning foreign policy with national development priorities, strengthening governance and performance, deepening partnerships with county governments, the private sector, academia and the diaspora, and modernising diplomatic infrastructure, including plans for a new headquarters and upgraded missions abroad.

The reforms are intended to position Kenya’s Foreign Service as a modern, accountable and results-oriented institution capable of responding to an increasingly competitive global environment while delivering tangible economic and strategic gains for the country.