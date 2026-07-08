Why Shabana will not play home games at Homa Bay’s Raila Odinga Stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 8, 2026 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League giants Shabana will be training at the Narok and Afraha stadia in Nakuru in the new season.

Club patron, Kisii Governor Simba Arati, says the club chose the two venues, rather than the nearby Raila Odinga Stadium (ROSH) in Homa Bay, due to sibling rivalry between the two areas.

“I want to say that we have got an alternative field to be practicing and this one’s in Afraha as well as Narok Stadium. You know our neighbors, Homa Bay…there’s that beef of sibling rivalry. Sometimes sibling rivalry also can hurt,” Arati said.

Tore Bobe used ROSH as their home ground for a majority of the FKF Premier League 2023/24 season, in which they returned to the top flight after a long hiatus.

This was because their traditional Gusii Stadium was under renovation, necessitating the move, which bore dividends as they attracted large swathes of fans from the neighbouring Kisii County as well as Homa Bay.

However, their decision to by-pass ROSH is an interesting one that will elicit questions over the financial and logistical implication of travelling all the way to Narok and Nakuru for their home matches.

The Gusii Stadium has been demolished for a facelift, costing Ksh 1 billion, as directed by President William Ruto, late last year.

Arati has promised that the new-look stadium will be ready for use in May next year, adding that it will be a game-changer in sports infrastructure in Kenya.

“The team which is building Talanta (Sports Stadium), again it has moved to Kisii, they are going to give us the stadium. In May, we’ll have our stadium…it will be better than Nyayo, though the capacity will be a bit smaller. However, it will be one of the best stadiums in the country,” the governor said.

Shabana is one of the biggest clubs in the country — going by their fanbase — possibly behind Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

Unlike their aforementioned peers, they are yet to lift silverware in the top flight.

Having a world-class home ground will go a long way in increasing the motivation to fight for top honours to adorn the medal cabinet at a new-look Gusii Stadium.