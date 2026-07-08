Kuria unveils water project as Ol Kalou by-election race intensifies

NAIROBI, Kenya July 8 – The battle for the Ol Kalou by-election is increasingly being fought through development projects, with former senior government adviser Moses Kuria declaring that residents will never again need politicians to campaign on promises of providing water.

Kuria announced that a borehole being drilled at Wanjura Comprehensive School in Kanjuiri Ward is nearing completion, with pipes already being distributed ahead of connecting households to what he described as a reliable and permanent water supply.

“Water is here and the pipes are already being distributed,” Kuria said.

He said the project is intended to provide clean and safe water to the surrounding community while improving the quality of life for residents.

“Borehole drilling at Wanjura Comprehensive School in Kanjuiri Ward is almost done and preparations are underway to connect the community to a reliable and lasting water supply. This is a permanent solution that will bring clean water closer to our people and improve their quality of life,” he said.

Kuria insisted the government is focused on delivering tangible development rather than making election pledges.

“As I said, no one should ever come to Ol Kalou and campaign with promises of water again. We are delivering real development that gives people dignity and decent living in Ol Kalou, in Mt. Kenya and in other places,” he added.

His remarks come as the Ol Kalou by-election turns into one of the most closely watched political contests in the Mt Kenya region.

The constituency has witnessed a surge in government-backed development projects in recent weeks as leaders allied to the Kenya Kwanza administration intensify efforts to win over voters.

The by-election scheduled for July 16, 2026 is expected to serve as an early political test in Mt Kenya, with both the government and opposition keen to demonstrate their influence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The region is widely viewed as a stronghold of the Rigathi Gachagua-led DCP party.