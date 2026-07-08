NACADA raid in Kajiado rescues 8 foreign Nationals from illegally operated rehab centre

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – In a dramatic NACADA-led multi-agency operation conducted at dawn, authorities have rescued eight foreign nationals who were being held against their will at an unaccredited rehabilitation facility in Kajiado County.

The Ehsan Rehabilitation Centre, which had been operating for only six months without a license from the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), is now facing imminent closure following the discovery.

The rescued individuals include five citizens of the United States, two from Canada, and one from Britain.

The operation, which involved a coordinated effort by NACADA, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), County Public Health services, the National Police Service, and officials from the American Embassy in Nairobi, uncovered severe deficiencies in patient care and flagrant violations of fundamental rights.NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, who led the early morning raid, expressed profound concern over the conditions found at the facility.

“Rehabilitation is a voluntary, therapeutic process founded on respect for human dignity, individual rights, and professional standards of care. The involuntary detention of clients, including foreign nationals, without lawful authority or due process is unacceptable and contrary to the principles of ethical treatment,” stated Dr. Omerikwa .

“Rehabilitation facilities are places of healing and recovery, not detention centres.”

Investigations at the scene revealed that patients had been overstaying without documented clinical justification, treatment reviews, or discharge planning, indicating significant deficiencies in case management.

The lack of a structured rehabilitation program confirms that the facility failed to meet the national standards for treatment, which require proper assessment, consent, and individualized care plans .

The discovery has prompted a stern warning from NACADA regarding the treatment of all patients, regardless of nationality.

“No person seeking help for substance use disorders should be deprived of their liberty unlawfully. Whether Kenyan or foreign, every client deserves to be treated with dignity, compassion, and in accordance with the law,” Dr. Omerikwa emphasized .

“Any rehabilitation facility found unlawfully detaining clients or violating their fundamental rights will face firm regulatory and legal action. Recovery must happen in an environment of trust, care, and respect for human rights.”

This incident underscores the urgent need for rigorous oversight in the rehabilitation sector.

NACADA has previously highlighted concerns about facilities operating without adherence to legal frameworks, and with only 78 out of 150 inspected facilities accredited, the agency is intensifying its crackdown on rogue operators .

The multi-agency team has officially recommended the immediate closure of Ehsan Rehabilitation Centre.

The case has also been flagged for further investigation by law enforcement to ensure accountability for the operators involved.

As Kenya strengthens its fight against alcohol and drug abuse, this rescue mission serves as a clear signal that the exploitation of vulnerable individuals seeking recovery will not be tolerated.