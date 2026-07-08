Owalo reveals 2027 plan as he unveils new party

NAIROBI, Kenya July 8 – Former ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo on Wednesday officially declared his bid for the presidency in the 2027 General Election after unveiling the People’s Prosperity Party (PPP) and announcing that he will seek the party’s presidential ticket.

Speaking during the launch of the party’s headquarters, dubbed Ustawi House, Owalo said Kenya needs a new style of leadership to end poverty, inequality and what he described as decades of failed politics.

“Today, I officially announce that I intend to seek the Presidency of the Republic of Kenya on the People’s Prosperity Party ticket if the party nominates me as its flag-bearer,” Owalo declared.

He expressed confidence that Kenyans would elect him president in the 2027 polls, saying his administration would deliver what he called the country’s “Third Liberation” through economic transformation.

“It will not be business as usual. It will be Business Unusual,” he said.

Owalo accused Kenya’s political class of enriching itself while millions of Kenyans continue to struggle with poverty, unemployment and the high cost of living.

“For 63 years, Kenya’s career political class has presided over one of the greatest betrayals of the Kenyan people,” he said.

As part of his campaign agenda, Owalo pledged to reduce personal income tax from 35 percent to 20 percent, cut VAT on essential goods from 16 percent to 10 percent, abolish digital taxes on youth and small businesses and lower corporate tax.

“Reducing taxes will put money back into the pockets of Kenyan households and food on their tables,” he said.

He also promised free primary and day secondary education, free healthcare in public hospitals, aggressive anti-corruption measures, lower public debt and greater investment in Kenya’s digital economy and sports sector.

Owalo said his government would digitise public services to eliminate corruption and recover billions of shillings lost through graft.

“Kenya now needs a Fresh Start anchored on the Third Liberation Agenda and facilitated by transformational leadership,” he said.