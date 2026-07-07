Messi’s Argentina Forced To Dig Deep To Escape Pharaohs Captive, Reach World Cup Quarters

ATLANTA, USA, Jul 7 – Argentina survived another almighty scare before delivering a scarcely believable second-half comeback to break Egypt hearts and reach the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup.

The reigning world champions – sent to extra time by Cape Verde in the last round – had looked set for a shock exit against the Pharaohs, who led 2-0 thanks to goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico.

But Cristian Romero halved the deficit 11 minutes from time before Lionel Messi – who had missed a first-half penalty in Atlanta – equalised five minutes later and set up a nail-biting finish.

Enzo Fernandez completed the comeback two minutes into injury time, heading home Lautaro Martinez’s cross to set up a quarter-final tie against Colombia or Switzerland. The winner came on the counter attack just moments after Egypt felt they had been denied a penalty for a trip on Mohamed Salah, to the fury of many on their bench.

It was impossible not to feel for Egypt, who had not won a World Cup match prior to this tournament but were minutes away from eliminating the three-time winners in Atlanta.

Victors over Australia in the round of 32, the Pharaohs sent their fans into ecstasy on 15 minutes when Ibrahim outjumped Lisandro Martinez to nod Marwan Attia’s cross into the bottom corner.

But Argentina – and tournament top scorer Messi – were given a golden opportunity to restore parity when Haissem Hassan tripped Nicolas Tagliafiico inside the penalty area five minutes later.

Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir, however, produced a magnificent save to deny the 39-year-old, who also had a penalty saved in a 2-0 victory over Austria in the group stage.

Shobeir was outstanding in the first half, saving well from Alexis Mac Allister’s header before delivering a superb one-handed stop from Julian Alvarez’s goal-bound effort three minutes before the interval.

Zico had a goal disallowed by the video assistant referee shortly before the hour mark, but the 29-year-old stroked home Hassan’s delivery midway through the second period to leave Egypt on the brink of an unlikely quarter-final spot.

Argentina had created precious little up to that point, but Romero’s 79th-minute header sparked Lionel Scaloni’s team into life before Messi slammed home his 21st World Cup goal to set up a frantic conclusion to a pulsating contest.

Fernandez had the final say, is perfectly placed header completing one of the great World Cup recoveries with the 3,000th goal in tournament history.

Argentina analysis: Messi shrugs off first-half penalty miss to continue scoring run

Lionel Messi got emotional after having to dig deep to beat Egypt 3-2 to reach quarters in 2026 World Cup. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

Amid fierce competition from some of the game’s biggest stars, Messi has still managed to take centre stage at this World Cup.

The 39-year-old had gone into this last-16 game as the tournament’s joint-top scorer alongside France’s Kylian Mbappe – and the top World Cup scorer of all time with 20.

But Egypt – who were magnificent until Romero handed Argentina a late lifeline – were just a few minutes away from bringing an abrupt, unceremonious end to the Albiceleste talisman’s World Cup career.

Messi and his colleagues had little to shout about in the first half, with Egypt goalkeeper Shobeir in inspired form.

Shobeir’s first-half penalty save means Messi has now missed half of his eight World Cup penalties – and makes him the first player in tournament history to miss two spot-kicks in a single edition (excluding shootouts).

Messi, though, only needs a moment to deliver a telling contribution – and he did just that when he slammed a loose ball into the corner via the underside of the crossbar.

He is now the first player in World Cup history to score in six consecutive knockout-stage matches, while his eight goals are the most in the opening five games of a single edition since Gerd Müller netted eight for Germany in 1970

The Inter Miami star was in tears of joy after Fernandez’s late header had snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Egypt analysis: So close, yet so far for battling Pharaohs

Tuesday’s round-of-16 tie had been billed as a meeting between two of the game’s all-time greats – Argentina talisman Messi and Egypt hero Salah.

The first half, though, belonged to Pharaohs goalkeeper Shobeir.

The Al Ahly custodian did brilliantly to save Messi’s spot-kick midway through the first half, but his magnificent point-blank stop from Alvarez three minutes before the interval was even more impressive.

Messi Celebrated by teammates after guiding Argentina past Egypt. Photo/COURTESY

Egypt started superbly in Atlanta, biting into challenges and offering Argentina little joy in the final third – but La Albiceleste appeared to be wrestling back control towards the end of the first half.

A comeback, however, did not look to be on the cards until Romero ended the Pharaohs’ resistance 11 minutes from time.

Egypt were unhappy with the officials’ decision to rule out Zico’s second-half goal, which came at the end of a flowing counter-attack involving Salah and Hassan.

But they were even more incensed at their refusal to award a penalty for a foul on Salah shortly before Fernandez’s winner. Alvarez appeared to make contact with Salah’s right boot, sending the former Liverpool player to ground – but referee Francois Letexier waved play on and Fernandez scored at the other end moments later.

Egypt exit the tournament with their heads held high, but the Pharaohs were left to rue what might have been.

What’s next?

Argentina now face the winners of Switzerland v Colombia in Kansas City. The quarter-final kicks off at 02:00 BST on Sunday 12 July.