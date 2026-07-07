Afghanistan Fast Bowler Zadran Dies Aged 38

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 7 – Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran, who hit the winning runs to seal his country’s first World Cup victory, has died at the age of 38

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said it was with “profound grief and deep sorrow” that Zadran has passed away, with the left-armer being treated for a rare immune condition in New Delhi.

Zadran played in 44 ODIs and 36 T20 matches for his country between 2009 and 2020, taking 80 wickets.

One of the highlights of his career was hitting the winning runs when Afghanistan beat Scotland to claim their first World Cup triumph in 2015.

“Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment played a vital role in the rise and development of the game in our country,” said the ACB in a statement., external

“Throughout his career, Shapoor served Afghanistan cricket with honour, courage, and pride.

“His contributions and achievements will always remain an important part of the history of Afghanistan cricket, and his efforts in the service of the national team will never be forgotten.”

Former India all-rounder, national team head coach and now commentator Ravi Shastri posted on X:, external “Really sad to hear about the passing of Shapoor Zadran.

“One of the main architects behind Afghanistan’s rise in world cricket, his contribution to the game and the team’s journey will always be remembered.

“A life dedicated to the sport. May his soul rest in peace.

“Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the Afghanistan cricket fraternity.”