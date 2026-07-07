NBA: Antetokounmpo Signs For Miami Heat From Milwaukee Bucks

MIAMI, USA, Jul 7 – Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo has joined Miami Heat from the Milwaukee Bucks.

The deal sees Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis move to Miami, with Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis heading in the other direction.

Having been drafted by the Bucks in 2013, Antetokounmpo went on to win the NBA championship once in 2021.

The 31-year-old last season criticised his side’s management for not clearing him to play after suffering a left knee hyperextension.

With his future uncertain, the Boston Celtics had also been linked with the Greek star.

Heat president Pat Riley said it is “one of the great trades” in the history of the franchise, who have won three NBA titles, in 2006, 2012 and 2013.

Speaking in April after the Bucks failed to reach the play-offs, Antetokounmpo said: “I feel like sometimes people just don’t listen.

“They listen to the sources. The main source is me. It is what it is.”

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers confirmed the acquisition of Jaylen Brown from Eastern Conference rivals the Boston Celtics, as well as the signing of free-agent guard Anfernee Simons.

The 76ers traded for Brown in exchange for veteran forward Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks.