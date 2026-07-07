Arsenal Set To Sign Meslier On Free Transfer After Leeds Exit

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 7 – Arsenal are set to complete the signing of goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a free transfer from Leeds.

BBC Sport were first to reveal the Gunners’ interest in Meslier on 30 June and an agreement has now been reached.

Meslier and his representatives were at the club’s training centre in Hertfordshire to complete the finer details of the move and undergo a medical on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old, who has lost his place as number one at Leeds, is out of contract this summer and therefore available on a free transfer.

There is a doubt over current second-choice keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future heading into next season, resulting in Arsenal exploring the market for a replacement.

As things stand Meslier will arrive as third-choice goalkeeper behind David Raya and Arrizabalaga.

But if Arrizabalaga does depart, then Meslier could be promoted into the number two role.

Meslier’s imminent arrival will see teenage goalkeeper Tommy Setford leave on loan this summer.