Migori Youth prepare for life in top flight with Babu appointment

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 8, 2026 – Newly promoted Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League side Migori Youth have appointed Salim Babu as their new head coach.

In a video statement, the club confirmed the capture of Babu who is also the national under 20 football head coach.

The Caf A coaching license holder was last in charge of Nairobi City Stars with who he was relegated from the FKF Premier League in 2023/24.

He has also had stints at Sony Sugar, Western Stima and Kenya Police, among others.

Known for his expansive style of football, Babu is expected to steer Migori Youth through the uncharted waters of the top flight where many other newbies have tried to swim but drowned into relegation.

They secured their top flight status in style, topping the second-tier National Super League (NSL), finishing on with 81 points.

A 1-1 draw with their closest challengers, 3K FC, on the final day of the league left no doubt over their promotion status.

Their promotion went a long way to atone for the eight seasons spent in the second tier, which included a promotion play-off loss to Wazito FC in 2023.