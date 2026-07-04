Nairobi United snap up ex-Ingwe coach Aussems as new boss

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 4, 2026 – Former AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has been appointed as new boss at Nairobi United.

The Belgian arrived in the capital on Friday night, ready to assume the reins at former FKF Cup champions.

“Welcome to the club, coach Patrick Aussems. Join us in giving a massive welcome to our new head coach,” the club said in a statement.

Aussems takes over from Godfrey ‘Solo’ Oduor who has been handling the team for most of the last season since the departure of Nicholas Muyoti.

He will be deputised by Osbourne Monday who joined the club last month from Shabana FC.