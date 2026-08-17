Vihiga Cranes, Lugari Progressive Crowned Safaricom Chapa Dimba Western Region Champions

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Aug 17 – Vihiga Cranes and Lugari Progressive (Archbishop Njenga Girls) from Kakamega County are the new champions of the fifth edition of the Safaricom Chapa Dimba Western Region.

Vihiga Cranes claimed the regional title after beating Busia’s Musokoto Secondary School 1-0 in a tightly contested boys final played at Masinde Muliro Stadium in Kanduyi, Bungoma County.

The winning goal came in the 61st minute when Tonny Omondi connected with a header from Luke Ramsey’s superbly delivered corner, finding the back of the net and securing the regional title for the Cranes.

“First, I want to thank God for this victory and also Safaricom for putting together such an amazing tournament. We are delighted to win the Western Region title. Last season, I won the regional title with Ebwali Boys, and today winning with Vihiga Cranes is something I don’t take for granted,” Vihiga Cranes head coach Francis Muhambe, said.

He added, “It was a tough and closely fought match, and credit to Musokoto Secondary, who played very well. We, however, managed to capitalise on the opportunity that came our way. But the job is not done yet; our focus now shifts to the national finals, where we hope to go all the way.”

-Girls Final-

Lugari Progressive Academy players from Kakamega County celebrate after being

crowned champions of the girls’ category at the fifth edition of the Safaricom Chapa

Dimba Western Region finals at Masinde Muliro Stadium in Kanduyi, Bungoma

County.

In the girls’ final, Lugari Progressive clinched the regional crown after defeating Busia’s Chakol Girls 5-4 on penalties following a goalless draw in regular time.

“It wasn’t an easy game, but I want to congratulate my girls for working hard, staying focused and fighting until the end to win the trophy. After missing out on the national school games in Tanzania, I decided to shift my focus to Safaricom Chapa Dimba, and I am delighted that it has paid off,” Lugari Progressive head coach Fred Serenge, said.

Both Vihiga Cranes and Lugari Progressive pocketed Sh 250,000 each, alongside other prizes, including smartphones and airtime. The two champions will represent the Western Region at the national finals later next year.

The runners-up, Musokoto Secondary School and Chakol Girls, took home Sh150,000 each, together with smartphones and airtime, for finishing second in the regional finals.

The Best Goalkeeper and Top Scorer awards in both the boys’ and girls’ categories came with a cash prize of Sh30,000 each. The Most Valuable Player (Golden Ball) also received Sh30,000, in addition to a fully funded tertiary education scholarship under the Safaricom Citizens of the Future Programme.

In the girls’ category, the Top Scorer award was shared by Hanisa Mashasha of Chakol Girls and Lugari Progressive’s Lydia Laura, Zipporah Wanyonyi, Delphine Mutirira and Viola Chepkorir.

Tonny Omondi (L) of Vihiga Cranes from Vihiga County and Frankline Paul (R) of

Musokoto Secondary School from Busia battle for possession during the Safaricom

Chapa Dimba Season 5 Western Region finals at Masinde Muliro Stadium in

Kanduyi, Bungoma County.

In the boys’ category, the Top Scorer award was shared by Mellon Omondi and Tonny Omondi of Vihiga Cranes, alongside Rom Okitwi, Frankline Pual and Calvin Masai of Musokoto Secondary.

The MVP awards went to Elvis Ogiro of Musokoto Secondary in the boys’ category and Hanifa Mashasha of Chakol Girls in the girls’ category.

The Best Goalkeeper awards went to Nabo Ochieng of Musokoto Secondary and Shamsy Pachanga of Lugari Progressive.

With the Western Region now done and dusted, Safaricom Chapa Dimba heads to the Central Region for the next round of regional finals, set for Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30 at Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County.