Four at the Summit as Absa Ruiru Invitational Gets Underway

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 16, 2026 – Defending champion Dismas Indiza, Daniel Nduva, John Karichu, and Nigeria’s Godwin Okoko share the lead after the opening round of the Absa Ruiru Invitational, the fifth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing, at the par-70 Ruiru Sports Club.

The four players carded 2-under par 68 to set up a tightly contested leaderboard heading into the second round.

Nduva of Nyali Golf & Country Club made an explosive start, sinking three consecutive birdies on the first, second and third holes before adding another on the eighth.

He picked up two more birdies on the back nine at the 11th and 13th, but dropped shots on the fifth, 12th, 14th and 18th to close on 2-under par.

Speaking after his round, Nduva said:

“I got off to a really good start with the three birdies, which gave me some confidence. I had a few mistakes later in the round, but I managed to stay in it and finish on a good score. It is still early, so I just want to stay patient and build on this going into tomorrow.”

Karichu of Limuru Country Club also produced a strong opening round, carding four birdies on the second, eighth, 13th and 15th holes.

His only dropped shots came on the fourth and 14th as he matched the leaders on 2-under par 68.

“It was a good round overall. I gave myself some good opportunities and managed to convert a few of them. I made a couple of mistakes, but I stayed focused and finished well. There is still a lot of golf to play, so I will take the positives and try to improve tomorrow,” Karichu said.

On his part, Indiza produced arguably the most controlled round of the day, going bogey-free with birdies on the 10th and 18th holes to return a 2-under par 68.

Indiza, who won last year’s Ruiru leg after defeating John Lejirma in a dramatic sudden-death playoff, said:

“It was a solid round. I didn’t make many mistakes and managed to pick up two birdies, so I am happy with the way I played. Defending a title always comes with some pressure, but I am just taking it one round at a time and focusing on my game.”

Nigeria’s Godwin Okoko completed the four-way tie at the top after carding five birdies on the second, eighth, ninth, 13th and 15th holes.

He dropped shots on the first, fourth and 18th to finish on 2-under par 68.

Okoko said:

“I think it was a good start. I made some good birdies and gave myself chances throughout the round. I had a few dropped shots, especially towards the end, but 2-under is a good position to be in. I just need to stay focused and hopefully put together another good round tomorrow.”

A further four players are tied for fifth position on 1-under par 69, featuring Tanzania’s Nuru Mollel, Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera, Samuel Njoroge and Greg Snow.

Six players share ninth position on level par, with Kenya’s David Wakhu, Joseph Karanja, Michael Karanga and Edwin Mudanyi joined by Uganda’s Philip Kasozi and Nigeria’s Kamalu Bako.

The Absa Ruiru Invitational features a KES 2 million prize purse, with players also competing for valuable Sunshine Development Tour Order of Merit points, Official World Ranking points and World Amateur Golf Ranking points.

The tournament continues tomorrow with the second round, before the top 30 players plus ties advance to Tuesday’s final round.