A ride to drive K’Ogalo to the top: Gor gift Akonnor with brand new car

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 16, 2026 – The weekend couldn’t have gone any better for Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor who is the new proud owner of a SUV courtesy of the club.

In a statement on Sunday morning, the club revealed they have purchased a Nissan X-Trail for the Ghanaian, while taking a subtle dig at their opponents in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

“Upgrading from a saloon car to an SUV machine…The club management has secured a new ride for head coach Charles Akonnor; he can now roll in style and comfort as he leads the team. Coach wao amepewa gari kama hii ama bora ni gari tu? (Has their coach also received such a vehicle as this or is it just a normal one?) We are Mahia,” the club said.

The new development could be an indicator of a long-term stay for the gaffer who was reportedly considering various offers from other clubs after a season at K’Ogalo — during which he won the league.

The new Nissan X-Trail purchased for Gor head coach Charles Akonnor. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC

Akonnor had also recently cut the figure of a frustrated man, complaining of ‘backstabbers’ in his circle who were running a smear campaign against him.

The former Ghana national team tactician fought back against suggestions that he is a plumber — moniker for a fraud coach — noting that he has a longstanding record of working at the top level.

He led the record league champions to the final of the Cecafa Club Championships last month, losing 2-1 to hosts Rayon Sports at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

With the 2026/27 season beckoning, a new ride may just be what Akonnor needs to spur K’Ogalo to a trophy-laden campaign in which they will be competing in three competitions.

Other than defending their league crown, K’Ogalo will be hoping to progress as far as possible in the Caf Champions League, in addition to winning the domestic cup.

They face Egyptian moneybags Pyramids FC in the first preliminary round of the continental competition on the weekend of September 4-6.

Of immediate attention is Sunday’s preseason friendly against newbies Migori Youth at Nyayo Stadium — the Green Legacy Cup.