Gor Mahia boss Rachier optimistic ahead of club’s return to Caf Champions League

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 9, 2026 – Gor Mahia chair Ambrose Rachier is optimistic of the club’s chances on their return to the Caf Champions League.

Rachier says the team have grown in unity and confidence thanks to the just-concluded Cecafa Club Championships in Rwanda.

“We played the champions or the league champions (APR) in this country and won. It was a very good achievement, took many people by surprise, but what is important is being together for slightly over one month, the whole team being together. That has served to achieve cohesion, also the infusion of rules and discipline that we talk about,” Rachier said.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions returned to the country on Saturday evening, after a month away in Rwanda.

K’Ogalo reached the finals of the regional championships, ultimately losing 2-1 to hosts Rayon Sports on Friday night at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

It was second meeting between the two sides in less than a month, following their pre-season friendly in July in which Francis Harigingo’s side emerged 2-0 winners on that occasion.

Rachier says their pre-season preparations couldn’t have started on the right note, notwithstanding the loss.

“When we came here we had not even started the pre-season. So our first friendly match on the invitation of Rayon was a useful invitation. We started the preparation at that time,” the supremo said.

The 1987 Confederations Cup champions begin their continental campaign against Egyptian giants Pyramids FC on the weekend of September 4-6.

Having played other regional giants in Kigali, such as APR and Rayon Sports (Rwanda), Vipers SC (Uganda) and Al Hilal (Sudan), head coach Charles Akonnor will be hoping that the confidence garnered will be enough to stand up to the North African giants come the day of reckoning.