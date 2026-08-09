Kenya thrash Central Africa Republic to resurrect Afrobasket Under 18 title hopes

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 9, 2026 – Kenya thrashed the Central African Republic (CAR) 74-36 in their second tie at the AfroBasket Under 18 Championships in Treichville, Ivory Coast on Saturday evening.

Scholastica Wileka Maburu led the way with a double-double, sinking 18 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

Joining her in the double-digits club was Joyce Wangui who came away with 18 points, 11 rebounds five assists, as did Rihanna Mercy Nyalando (18 points, six rebounds and three assists).

Vanissa Dokowane Wanrema was the only player to record double digits for the losers, sinking 13 points, including one three pointer, two free throws and four two-pointers.

The huge win was the perfect atonement for Esther Butali’s side who had lost 84-57 to Uganda in their first match on Thursday.

They will be hoping for another positive result when they return to the court against the hosts on Monday night.