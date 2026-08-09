Iran issues new demands as Pezeshkian seeks deal

TERHAN, Aug 9 (Agencies) – Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has set out new conditions it says the United States must meet before the Strait of Hormuz can fully reopen.

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, Secretary of the Council, said on Saturday that the strait would remain closed until Washington ‘corrects its behaviour’ in a statement published by Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB.

The six conditions include an end to US threats against Iran and insults to what Zolghadr described as the country’s national and religious values; a permanent end to attacks against Iran and its allies in Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen and Iraq; the lifting of the US naval blockade and withdrawal of US naval and air forces from around Iran; compensation for damage from what he called two “imposed wars”; the lifting of sanctions; and the unconditional release of frozen Iranian assets.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also said on Saturday that reopening Hormuz depended on Washington accepting the conditions and was separate from negotiations between Iran and Oman.

‘Whenever the United States accepts Iran’s conditions, the Strait of Hormuz will certainly be reopened,’ IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi was quoted as saying by the semiofficial Tasnim news agency.

The six conditions Zolghadr listed broaden the terms Iran now says must be met before Hormuz can reopen, tying the waterway to a more expansive set of political, military and economic demands than those set out in the June memorandum.