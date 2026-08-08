KRA Chairperson Ndiritu Muriithi declares bid to reclaim Laikipia governor seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Kenya Revenue Authority Chairperson Ndiritu Muriithi has formally declared his bid to reclaim the Laikipia governorship, setting the stage for a competitive battle for the county’s top seat in the 2027 General Election.

Muriithi, who served as Laikipia governor from 2017 to 2022, announced in Nyahururu town on Saturday that he will contest the seat on a Reform Party of Kenya (RPK) ticket.

His declaration marks a return to elective politics for the former governor, who lost his bid for a second term in the 2022 General Election to current Governor Joshua Irungu.

Muriithi was elected governor in 2017 after defeating Irungu, who had served as governor between 2013 and 2017. Five years later, the two switched positions, with Irungu reclaiming the seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

In the 2022 contest, Irungu secured 113,783 votes against Muriithi’s 48,563 votes. Muriithi, who ran on a Jubilee ticket under the Azimio la Umoja coalition, subsequently conceded defeat and congratulated Irungu, promising to facilitate a smooth transition.

The 2027 election will therefore give Muriithi an opportunity to make another attempt at the county’s top seat after a single term in office.

Muriithi’s political comeback also comes as the Laikipia gubernatorial contest begins to take shape, with several prominent politicians positioning themselves for the 2027 race.

Laikipia East MP and former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri declared his intention to seek the governorship in February, while other political figures have also been linked to the contest. Recent reports have identified Muriithi, Kiunjuri and former Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru among politicians seeking to shape the race.

Muriithi’s decision to run on the Reform Party of Kenya ticket is also significant given his recent political positioning. In May, he ruled out joining the Democratic Citizens Party associated with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and instead aligned himself with the RPK. The party has been described as advocating against what Muriithi views as balkanisation and isolationist politics in the Mt Kenya region.

His return to county politics comes while he remains chairperson of the Kenya Revenue Authority, a position he assumed in January 2025. KRA officially identifies Muriithi as the chairperson of its board.

His current national public-sector role adds another dimension to his political comeback, given his experience in both county and national government.

Before becoming governor, Muriithi served as the Member of Parliament for Laikipia West between 2007 and 2013. He was also appointed Assistant Minister for Industrialisation during the administration of retired President Mwai Kibaki.

According to KRA, Muriithi has more than three decades of professional and leadership experience spanning the private and public sectors. He has worked on economic policy, financial-sector development and economic programmes and was involved in the early development of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor programme.

During his tenure as Laikipia governor, Muriithi pursued a number of infrastructure and economic development initiatives. KRA lists among the projects associated with his administration the Laikipia County Infrastructure Bond, Nanyuki Bulk Water project, Laikipia Beef Special Purpose Vehicle and county equipment leasing programme.

His administration also pushed reforms in the county public service and promoted initiatives aimed at supporting enterprise development and improving service delivery.

Muriithi’s political career in Laikipia has, however, been marked by both electoral victories and defeats.

In 2017, he secured the governorship as an independent candidate after failing to clinch the Jubilee Alliance nomination. He defeated then-incumbent Irungu and became the county’s second governor.

His 2022 defeat was a major reversal, with Irungu winning by a wide margin and returning to the county’s top office.

Irungu is currently serving his second and final term as governor, meaning he will not be eligible to seek another term in the 2027 election. This has intensified competition among politicians seeking to succeed him.

The race is expected to test Muriithi’s ability to rebuild the political support that propelled him to office in 2017, particularly after his significant defeat five years later.

It will also provide a fresh test of his political standing following his years away from elective office and his transition into a national public-sector leadership role at KRA. For Muriithi, the 2027 contest is effectively an attempt to return to the political office he lost in 2022.