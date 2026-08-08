Sifuna Seeks Oparanya’s Blessing for 2027 Presidential Bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has asked Co-operatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya to support his political ambitions, appealing to the former Kakamega governor for his vote and blessing as he seeks to mount a presidential bid in 2027.

Speaking during the Linda Mwananchi grassroots mobilisation tour in Sabatia, Kakamega County, Sifuna directly addressed Oparanya, whom he described as a senior political figure who had played a role in nurturing his career within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

“Oparanya, I respect you greatly, but today I have come to Sabatia to ask for your vote. If you support Sifuna, we will not lose,” Sifuna said.

The Nairobi senator acknowledged that Oparanya might not agree with his decision to pursue the presidency but asked him to nevertheless give him his blessing.

“I am asking you to bless me as I embark on this journey, even if you do not agree with me. Just your blessing, not money. I am not asking you for anything else. I know you, too, hear the cries of the people,” he said.

Sifuna’s appeal comes against the backdrop of his increasingly public campaign for the presidency, following his fallout with ODM leadership and his removal as the party’s secretary-general and Senate leadership position.

He has since been leading the Linda Mwananchi movement in grassroots tours across Western Kenya, signalling his intention to seek a new political vehicle to take his presidential bid to the ballot.

The Sabatia stop was part of a wider Linda Mwananchi mobilisation tour of Kakamega led by Sifuna, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale. The team has been seeking to consolidate grassroots support in Western Kenya ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Sifuna’s appeal to Oparanya is significant given the latter’s long-standing influence in Kakamega and wider Western Kenya politics. Oparanya served as Kakamega governor for two terms before joining President William Ruto’s Cabinet as Cabinet Secretary for Co-operatives and MSMEs Development.

Oparanya has also previously spoken positively about Sifuna despite their differing political positions.

In July, Oparanya defended the Nairobi senator against criticism over his political activities, saying Sifuna had done his best during his time as ODM secretary-general and that people were sometimes unfair to him. He also acknowledged having worked closely with Sifuna during his tenure as ODM deputy party leader.

“I think people are at times unfair to him,” Oparanya said while discussing Sifuna’s record.

The former governor has, however, remained a significant figure in the political negotiations surrounding Western Kenya and the 2027 election. Recent reports have indicated that sections of ODM have backed Oparanya for the Deputy President position in a possible arrangement with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

This has placed Oparanya and Sifuna in potentially different political camps as both figures seek influence ahead of the 2027 contest.

Sifuna’s latest appeal therefore appeared aimed at keeping open the relationship with his former political mentor even as he pursues an independent political path.

He told the gathering that he was not asking Oparanya for financial support, but simply for his blessing and backing from the ballot.

The Linda Mwananchi campaign has emerged as a growing political platform in Western Kenya, with Sifuna positioning himself as a new-generation national leader and seeking to rally support beyond his Nairobi political base.

The senator has previously said he is looking for a political vehicle that can carry his presidential bid to the 2027 ballot, following his break with the ODM establishment.

His latest overture to Oparanya comes at a time when Western Kenya has become a major political battleground, with rival formations seeking to secure the region’s support ahead of the next presidential election.