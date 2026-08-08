[PHOTOS]High-profile leaders attend Charlene Ruto’s engagement ceremony in Narok

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Several high-profile guests attended the traditional engagement ceremony of President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, in Narok County.

The Koito ak Chaik ceremony, held at the Ruto family’s Intonna Farm in Kilgoris, brought together family members, political leaders and other prominent guests for the traditional celebration marking Charlene’s union with Tanzanian entrepreneur Isaiah Yunke.

The ceremony provided a rare gathering of senior political figures from Kenya and Tanzania, with the event combining traditional family rituals, exchange of gifts and celebrations in a rural setting.

Charlene, daughter of President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto, was joined by Yunke, a Tanzanian entrepreneur known for his work in the education and technology sectors.

Yunke is the founder of SomaApp, a platform that connects young people with scholarship opportunities. His work has earned him recognition, including the Queen’s Young Leaders Award and a place on the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list.

The Koito ak Chaik ceremony is traditionally a significant stage in the marriage process among the Kalenjin, involving families formally coming together and undertaking customary rituals to bless and recognise the union.

The ceremony at Intonna Farm was marked by traditional celebrations, family blessings and the exchange of gifts as the two families formally celebrated the relationship.

The gathering also highlighted the close social and cultural ties between Kenya and Tanzania, with Yunke’s Tanzanian background bringing the two East African countries together through the union.

The event was held amid heightened public interest in the family of President Ruto, with Charlene having increasingly taken part in youth, climate and entrepreneurship initiatives in Kenya and internationally.

The engagement ceremony brought together political leaders, family members and friends in what was largely a celebration of the two families and their cross-border union.