Kalonzo Appoints Former CS Jamleck Kamau Chair, Ndegwa Njiru Party Spokesperson

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has appointed former Cabinet minister Jamleck Irungu Kamau as chairman of the Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) and lawyer Ndegwa Njiru as the party’s national spokesperson in a leadership shake-up aimed at strengthening the outfit ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The appointments, which take effect immediately, are part of a broader restructuring of the party that Kalonzo said fulfils a mandate handed to him by delegates during the Wiper Patriotic Front National Delegates Congress.

Addressing party members, Kalonzo said he had been entrusted with two key responsibilities by the delegates: to seek the presidency in the August 10, 2027 General Election and to expand the party’s leadership into a truly national movement.

“The first was to seek the presidency of the Republic of Kenya in August 2027. The second, no less weighty, was to expand and renew the leadership of this movement, this party, until it stood as the face of Kenya, broad enough to hold every county, every generation and every Kenyan who has chosen to liberate Kenya,” he said.

Kalonzo announced that Jamleck Kamau would serve as the party chairman, describing him as a seasoned politician with decades of experience in coalition building and public administration.

“Honourable Jamleck Irungu Kamau becomes chairman of the party,” he said.

He noted that Kamau is a former Cabinet minister for Nairobi Metropolitan Development, a two-term Member of Parliament, former National Vice Chairman of the Party of National Unity (PNU) and a principal negotiator in the coalition that previously governed the country.

“Honourable Kamau has spent 30 years building coalitions, balancing budgets and holding fractious political houses together under pressure. That is precisely the discipline the White Patriotic Front needs as we assemble the United Alternative Government in waiting—a coalition wide enough to defeat this regime and disciplined enough to govern after it,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo also appointed advocate Ndegwa Njiru as the party’s national spokesperson, saying the lawyer’s communication skills and legal expertise would strengthen the party’s public engagement as it seeks to popularise its agenda across the country.

Njiru, who has built a public profile through constitutional litigation and legal commentary on governance issues, now joins the party’s top leadership as Kalonzo continues to assemble a team he says reflects the national character and aspirations of the opposition.

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali has been appointed as the Deputy Party Leader-designate of the White Patriotic Front (WPF), saying the move is part of efforts to broaden the party’s leadership as it prepares for the 2027 General Election.

Announcing the changes, Kalonzo said the appointments were guided by a mandate given to him by delegates during the party’s National Delegates Congress, where he was tasked with seeking the presidency in the August 10, 2027 election and expanding the party’s leadership into a truly national movement.

“The first was to seek the presidency of the Republic of Kenya in August 2027, and to be precise, election day on the 10th of August 2027. The second, no less weighty, was to expand and renew the leadership of this movement, this party, until it stood as the face of Kenya,” Kalonzo said.

He announced that Mohammed Ali would serve as the party’s Deputy Party Leader-designate, describing the Nyali legislator as a leader whose public service has been anchored on accountability.

“Honourable Mohammed Ali, CBS, HSC, becomes our Deputy Party Leader-designate,” Kalonzo said.

He praised Ali’s career before joining elective politics, noting that he earned national recognition through investigative journalism that exposed corruption and championed the interests of ordinary Kenyans.

“Long before he sat in Parliament, Mohammed Ali sat behind a camera exposing corruption and giving a voice to ordinary Kenyans,” Kalonzo said.

He said Ali’s appointment would strengthen the party’s appeal, particularly among young people, as it seeks to build a formidable coalition to challenge the Kenya Kwanza administration in the 2027 General Election.

The appointments are part of a wider effort by the Wiper Patriotic Front to expand its leadership and position itself as a key vehicle for the opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Kalonzo saying the party is focused on building what he described as a “United Alternative Government in waiting.”