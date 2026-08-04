Mukurweini MP Kaguchia released on bail after plea amid High Court order dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 — Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia was on Tuesday released on a Sh250,000 cash bail or a Sh1 million bond after a Nairobi court deferred taking his plea in a breach of peace case following objections by his lawyers over his arraignment.

The defence, led by advocate Ndegwa Njiru and assisted by Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo, argued that presenting the lawmaker before the magistrate’s court violated conservatory orders issued by the Kiambu High Court directing his release on Sh100,000 police cash bail.

The lawyers urged the court not to proceed with the plea, maintaining that police had failed to comply with the High Court’s orders before bringing Kaguchia to court.

After hearing preliminary objections from both the defence and the prosecution, the magistrate released the MP on Sh250,000 cash bail or a Sh1 million bond and deferred the plea to Wednesday, when the court is expected to determine the way forward.

Maanzo maintained that the High Court’s orders remained binding and warned that failure to comply could amount to contempt.

“The High Court ordered the immediate release of Hon. John Kaguchia upon payment of police cash bail. Court orders must be obeyed,” he said.

Kaguchia contests Milimani arraignment

Njiru similarly faulted investigators for proceeding with the arraignment despite the superior court’s directions, arguing that the State should first have complied with the release order before initiating criminal proceedings.

Kaguchia was arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers over remarks allegedly made during a political gathering in Kieni, Nyeri County, where he is accused of creating a disturbance likely to cause a breach of the peace.

Separately, the High Court case challenging his arrest and detention remains active, with the substantive application scheduled for hearing on September 16.