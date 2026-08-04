Serial car break-in suspect arrested after failed escape at Nairobi business park

NAIROBI,Kenya Aug 4 – A suspected member of a criminal syndicate linked to a series of car break-ins across Nairobi and its environs has been arrested after a failed escape attempt at Sameer Business Park.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Malcolm Okello, was arrested on Sunday after security guards intercepted a vehicle they believed was connected to a theft reported within the business complex.

According to police, the incident unfolded after a motorist returned to her parked vehicle at Sameer Business Park and discovered it had been broken into. A laptop, tablet and charger had been stolen from the car.

Security guards on patrol reportedly became suspicious of a Toyota Land Cruiser, registration number KDT 122Q, which was parked nearby with two occupants preparing to leave the premises.

When the guards attempted to search the vehicle, the driver allegedly sped towards the exit in an attempt to evade arrest, while the second occupant abandoned the vehicle and escaped on foot.

The attempted getaway was, however, cut short after the vehicle was blocked at the park’s exit gate, allowing guards and police officers to apprehend Okello.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the stolen laptop and charger. Detectives also recovered a motor vehicle number plate bearing registration KDG 453W, wireless door jammers and a metallic door-breaking tool, items investigators believe were used to facilitate vehicle break-ins.

Preliminary investigations established that the Toyota Land Cruiser had been fitted with fake registration plates, allegedly to conceal its identity while carrying out criminal activities.

Police say the vehicle is now being linked to several similar incidents involving break-ins targeting locked vehicles in Nairobi and neighbouring areas.

Okello is currently in police custody undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court. The recovered items and the impounded vehicle have been retained as exhibits to aid ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, detectives have launched a manhunt for the second suspect who escaped during the operation as investigations into the suspected criminal network continue.