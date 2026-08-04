Households Receive Sh6,000 Under Orphans Cash Transfer Programme

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – The government has disbursed cash transfers covering the months of April, May and June 2026 to households enrolled in the Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC) programme.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services, through the State Department for Children Services, said each beneficiary household is receiving Sh6,000, representing three monthly payments of Sh2,000 each.

The ministry said the payments, which commenced on July 31, 2026, are available for withdrawal through the contracted Payment Service Providers across the country.

The CT-OVC programme is one of the government’s flagship social protection initiatives aimed at supporting households caring for orphaned and vulnerable children by cushioning them against economic hardship and improving children’s well-being.

According to the ministry, the cash transfers are intended to strengthen child protection by helping vulnerable families meet basic needs, including education, healthcare and nutrition for children under their care.

“The Government remains committed to strengthening social protection by supporting vulnerable households, enhancing child protection and improving access to education, healthcare and nutrition for orphaned and vulnerable children,” the ministry said.

The State Department for Children Services also announced that preparations for the July 2026 payment cycle are at an advanced stage, signalling that beneficiaries are expected to receive the next tranche of payments without significant delays.

The cash transfer programme forms part of the government’s broader social assistance framework, which seeks to reduce poverty and improve the welfare of vulnerable households through regular financial support.