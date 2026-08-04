DCI Rejects Gachagua’s Claims of Security Agency Informants

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 4 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has strongly rejected claims by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that he receives confidential intelligence from officers within security agencies, describing the assertions as false, reckless and potentially harmful to national security.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin dismissed the allegations on Monday, saying members of the National Police Service (NPS) remain professional and disciplined in the execution of their constitutional mandate and do not leak sensitive information to politicians or other unauthorized individuals.

Speaking during the launch of a multi-agency campaign against hate speech ahead of the 2027 General Election, Amin cautioned against what he termed attempts to create the impression that security agencies had been infiltrated by political actors.

“Our officers are professional officers who execute their duties professionally, diligently and with utmost discipline. So let us not purport that you receive information from members of the security. That is a big lie,” Amin said.

Without mentioning Gachagua by name, the DCI boss appeared to ridicule the former Deputy President’s remarks, saying recent claims that an individual had access to confidential information from the DCI and other security agencies were baseless.

“The other day, I saw a comedian making a statement, saying that he was able to obtain information from the DCI and other security agencies. That is nonsense,” Amin stated.

His remarks mark the latest rebuttal by senior government officials against Gachagua, who has repeatedly claimed to have access to insider information regarding decisions being made within government.

Amin’s comments come just days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen similarly dismissed Gachagua’s assertions that he knew in advance what President William Ruto would announce during his Special Address to the nation on Thursday, July 30.

Speaking on Friday, Murkomen dismissed the claims as misleading, insisting there had been nothing secretive about the President’s planned address.

“I saw someone claiming they had uncovered the President’s secret, saying they knew what the President was going to announce,” Murkomen said.

The Interior CS explained that the government’s long-term development agenda had already been discussed at Cabinet level weeks before the President’s address and was therefore not a confidential plan leaked from within government.

“Kenya’s future is not a secret, nor is it something the President just decided to announce yesterday evening. He had already discussed it with Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o and the rest of us, who are members of the Cabinet, a few weeks ago,” he said.

Ahead of President Ruto’s address, Gachagua had alleged that the Head of State was preparing to unveil an ambitious Vision 2060 development blueprint and appoint former President Uhuru Kenyatta to lead its implementation.

The former Deputy President urged Uhuru to reject any such appointment, warning that it would amount to being drawn into what he described as a political project.

“We are telling my elder brother Uhuru Kenyatta, don’t allow yourself to be dragged into that mess,” Gachagua said.

He also questioned the government’s focus on introducing another long-term development strategy, arguing that the Kenya Kwanza administration should instead account for its recent performance before unveiling fresh promises.

“That vision is something we will plan next year. Why are you worried about the next 60 years? Tell us what you have done in the last one year,” Gachagua said.