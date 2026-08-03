Kalonzo Condemns Kaguchia Arrest, Alleges Selective Justice

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Wiper Patriotic Front Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has condemned the arrest of Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia, accusing the government of selectively enforcing the law against opposition figures while shielding its allies from accountability.

In a statement issued on Monday, Kalonzo criticized what he termed as the legislator’s arbitrary arrest over remarks he made publicly, while maintaining that all leaders must exercise restraint and avoid statements that could incite violence.

“I strongly condemn the arbitrary arrest of Mukurwe-ini MP, Hon. John Kaguchia, over his public remarks,” Kalonzo said.

The opposition leader said his party does not support incitement regardless of who is involved, adding that every public official has a responsibility to safeguard peace and uphold the rule of law.

“Let me be clear: we do not support incitement, from anyone. Every leader has a duty to protect peace and to respect the rule of law. The Constitution guarantees every Kenyan freedom of expression. The law must be applied fairly, not selectively,” he said.

Kalonzo, however, questioned what he described as unequal application of the law, alleging that government officials who had previously made controversial public remarks had not faced similar legal action.

He cited President William Ruto’s past “shoot and kill” remarks as well as statements made by senior government officials, including the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General and a Cabinet Secretary, arguing that no action had been taken against them.

“Yet Mr. Ruto’s regime said ‘shoot and kill’ against our own children. No action followed. The UDA Secretary General and a sitting Cabinet Secretary hurled tribal insults, one going so far as to call an entire community ‘hyenas.’ Again, no action. Why the double standard?” Kalonzo posed.

He argued that the criminal justice system should operate independently of political affiliation, warning that perceived selective enforcement undermines public confidence in the rule of law.

“Justice in Kenya cannot depend on whether you are pro-government or in the opposition. If incitement is the standard, apply it to everyone; Mukurwe-ini MP or Cabinet Secretary, it does not matter. Selective justice is not justice. It has no place in our democracy,” he said.

Kaguchia was arrested on Monday after leaving the Royal Media Services premises in Nairobi, where he had spent the night following an appearance on Inooro TV’s Kiririmbi programme. He was later taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters for questioning as opposition leaders and his legal team demanded access to the legislator and called for due process to be followed.