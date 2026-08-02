Sifuna outpaces Kalonzo as Matiang’i leads running mate race in WANTAM online vote

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i have taken an early lead in the WANTAM Advisory Committee’s online vote to identify a unified opposition ticket for the 2027 General Election.

Results published on wantamcandidate.com on Sunday showed Sifuna leading the presidential ballot with 58 per cent of the vote, followed by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka (34.01pc), former Chief Justice David Maraga (8.84pc), former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (4.08pc) and former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi (3.74pc).

In the running mate category, Matiang’i led with 31pc, ahead of Sifuna (29pc), Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro (14pc) amd Kalonzo (8pc).

The digital vote is part of an initiative by the WANTAM movement to identify a single opposition presidential candidate to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election through a public online ballot.

The platform was opened to the public after organisers said it had withstood more than 4,000 attempted cyberattacks ahead of the exercise.

WANTAM convenor Francis Masinde said the initiative is intended to democratise the opposition’s candidate selection by allowing ordinary Kenyans, rather than political leaders alone, to choose their preferred flag bearer.

“The process of selecting the opposition flag bearer is too important to be left to politicians alone,” Masinde said during the platform’s launch, adding that the movement is independently funded and has engaged opposition leaders to assure them the exercise is not designed to favour any particular candidate.

According to the organisers, the online vote will be followed by a debate involving the top contenders before a final vote to determine the opposition’s preferred presidential ticket for 2027.