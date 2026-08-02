Kalonzo Renews Claims Gachagua Was Improperly Impeached, Cites Junet Remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has renewed claims that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was improperly impeached, citing remarks by National Assembly Majority Leader Junet Mohamed that he said raise questions about the integrity of the 2024 removal process.

Speaking during a Sunday service at ACK All Saints Cathedral in Embu Town, Musyoka said Junet’s recent comments amounted to an admission that some lawmakers received inducements to support Gachagua’s impeachment.

“That admission alone shows clearly that Rigathi was improperly impeached,” Musyoka said.

He argued that leaders who publicly admit to accepting inducements should face accountability under Chapter Six of the Constitution, which sets out principles of leadership and integrity.

“By your own admission, Mr. Junet, you have acknowledged that what you did was wrong. Those who have confessed publicly that they were bribed should never again be allowed to hold public office,” he said.

Musyoka said that if lawmakers were improperly influenced during the proceedings, questions should be raised over whether Gachagua’s removal met the constitutional threshold for a valid impeachment.

The Wiper leader also cautioned against attempts to politically divide communities in the Mt Kenya region.

“There is nowhere in the Constitution of Kenya 2010 that says you should divide the Mt. Kenya region. It is not possible,” he said.

Musyoka said the Embu, Meru, Kikuyu and Kamba communities share longstanding historical and cultural ties and should not be separated along political lines.

He also predicted increased political realignments as parties and leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“There is going to be a lot of realignment,” he said.

Musyoka urged President William Ruto to focus on implementing the Constitution and the country’s Vision 2030 development blueprint.

“What you need to do, Mr. President, is to make sure that this country lives in accordance with the Constitution 2010. That is where we should begin,” he said.

He criticised the government’s push for a Vision 2060 development framework, arguing that Kenya should remain focused on achieving the objectives set out under Vision 2030, which was launched during the administration of former President Mwai Kibaki.

Musyoka also defended former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s continued involvement in opposition politics.

He said Kenyatta’s position as Chairperson of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Council should not be interpreted as an attempt to control other opposition parties.

“We are organizing ourselves. We cannot be organized by someone else. Uhuru is the Chair of the Council of Azimio, and I am the Party Leader of Wiper. He is there to help the coalition move to the next level,” Musyoka said.

He said the opposition was working both within Kenya and internationally to strengthen its coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Musyoka’s comments come days after Junet Mohamed reignited debate over Gachagua’s impeachment after suggesting that some lawmakers benefited financially from the process.

Speaking at a public event in Bungoma County, Junet said: “Impeachment doesn’t happen every day. If you got something from Gachagua’s impeachment, at least build a good home.”

Junet did not provide evidence to substantiate the allegation.

The remarks have subsequently been cited by opposition leaders, including Gachagua, who have argued that they raise questions about the integrity of the impeachment proceedings.

However, there has been no official finding establishing that MPs were bribed during the impeachment process, and no publicly presented evidence has substantiated the allegations.

Gachagua was impeached in October 2024 after the National Assembly approved an impeachment motion sponsored by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

The Senate subsequently upheld several charges against him, making Gachagua the first Deputy President to be removed from office through the constitutional impeachment process established under the 2010 Constitution.

Gachagua has consistently challenged his removal, arguing that the impeachment was unconstitutional, unlawful and politically motivated.

In June 2026, a three-judge High Court bench upheld the impeachment but found that the Senate violated Gachagua’s right to a fair hearing by declining to adjourn proceedings when he was hospitalised.

The court awarded Gachagua Sh50 million in constitutional damages but declined to overturn his removal from office.

Gachagua has since appealed the decision.

The renewed political debate over the impeachment comes as opposition parties and leaders intensify efforts to forge alliances ahead of the 2027 General Election, with questions surrounding Gachagua’s removal likely to remain part of the wider political contest.