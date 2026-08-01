Murkomen Warns Politicians Against Deploying Civilian Groups to Guard Polling Stations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has warned politicians and civilians against deploying unauthorised groups to guard polling stations during elections, insisting that security at voting centres remains the responsibility of the National Police Service.

Murkomen said the government would not allow individuals or political formations to take policing duties into their own hands, warning that unauthorised groups purporting to provide security would be treated as illegal groups.

Speaking at an event on Friday, the Interior CS said police had already begun taking action against individuals involved in such activities.

“There is no part of Kenya where we will allow an ordinary citizen or a politician to take up a club claiming they are going to protect themselves, guard a polling station, or guard a politician. They are all goons! And Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has already started work,” Murkomen said.

Murkomen maintained that election security is a mandate of the National Police Service and warned politicians and their supporters against establishing parallel security structures around polling centres.

He said individuals cannot assume law-enforcement responsibilities by organising groups to guard polling stations, politicians or electoral materials.

The warning comes as political activity intensifies ahead of the 2027 General Election, with security and the protection of votes emerging as increasingly prominent issues in political mobilisation.

Murkomen said the government would take action against groups that attempt to undertake policing functions without legal authority.

The Interior CS’s remarks come amid growing political debate over how votes should be protected during the 2027 elections.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and other opposition leaders have urged their supporters to remain vigilant and protect their votes through initiatives including “Operation Linda Kura.”

The government has, however, maintained that citizens can observe the electoral process but cannot establish unofficial security teams to perform duties reserved for the police.

The competing positions are likely to remain a major point of political debate as parties and alliances prepare their grassroots mobilisation structures ahead of the elections.

Kenya’s electoral framework provides for controlled access to polling stations during voting.

Those permitted to be present include IEBC officials, voters, accredited party and candidate agents, police officers on duty, accredited election observers and accredited members of the media.

Persons authorised to assist voters may also be present where necessary.

Unofficial security groups and self-appointed civilian patrols do not form part of the recognised electoral framework.

The restrictions are intended to maintain order, protect voters and ensure that polling proceeds without intimidation or interference.

The electoral framework also gives a Presiding Officer responsibility for maintaining order at a polling station.

Where necessary, the Presiding Officer may direct police officers to remove individuals whose conduct disrupts voting or interferes with the electoral process.

Authorities can also take action against gatherings that obstruct access to polling stations or intimidate voters in the vicinity of voting centres.

The measures are designed to ensure that security arrangements around polling stations remain under the control of legally mandated authorities.

Murkomen’s warning comes as security agencies begin preparations for the 2027 electoral period, when thousands of polling stations across the country will require coordinated security arrangements.

The Interior Ministry and the National Police Service are expected to play a central role in securing polling centres, protecting election officials and maintaining public order during the electoral process.

The government has repeatedly emphasised the need for security agencies to maintain law and order while allowing voters to exercise their constitutional rights.

The dispute over civilian groups at polling stations is likely to become part of a broader debate over election preparedness, voter protection and electoral credibility.

Opposition leaders have argued that citizens need mechanisms to protect their votes and monitor the electoral process, while the government has insisted that such efforts must remain within the law.

Murkomen’s latest warning draws a clear line between legitimate electoral observation and unauthorised security operations.

As political mobilisation gathers pace ahead of 2027, the government is expected to maintain its position that security at polling centres must remain under the National Police Service, while political parties and candidates operate within the rules governing the electoral process.

The warning also places greater focus on how political parties, security agencies and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will coordinate to ensure peaceful and credible elections.