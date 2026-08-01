Kenya-China Ties Strengthened as Inaugural National Wushu Championship Celebrates Sport and Culture

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 1 – The inaugural Kenya National Wushu Championship has been hailed as a major milestone in strengthening cultural and sporting ties between Kenya and China, with officials from both countries describing the event as a symbol of growing people-to-people exchanges and youth empowerment.

Speaking during the awards ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan said the championship was more than a sporting contest, describing Wushu as a bridge connecting cultures and deepening friendship between the two nations.

“I wish to extend my warmest congratulations on the successful holding of this competition. My sincere appreciation goes to the Kenya Kung Fu Wushu Federation, the Confucius Institute at Kenyatta University and all partners for their meticulous preparations and commitment,” Guo said.

The ambassador also praised athletes, referees, volunteers and organisers for making the inaugural championship a success, noting that Wushu embodies the values of self-improvement, perseverance and mutual respect.

“Wushu is far more than a sport. It carries the spiritual essence of traditional Chinese culture, promoting discipline, resilience and harmony. Around the world, it has become an important platform for cultural exchange and friendship among peoples,” she said.

According to Guo, the sport has continued to gain popularity in Kenya, with training centres already established in Nairobi and other counties, supported by regular demonstrations, educational programmes and cultural exchanges.

The envoy said the tournament came at a significant moment as 2026 marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and African countries and the Year of China-Africa People-to-People Exchanges.

“This inaugural national competition reflects the sound momentum of Wushu’s development in Kenya. It is a vivid example of mutual learning between Chinese and African civilisations and demonstrates the ever-growing friendship between our peoples,” she said.

Guo commended competitors from across Kenya for displaying determination, discipline and impressive martial arts skills, saying their participation reflected both the resilience of Kenyan youth and their appreciation of Chinese culture.

“Every competition reminds us that friendship and exchange know no borders. I hope this championship will inspire more Kenyans to embrace Wushu, promote the growth of the sport in Kenya and deepen the friendship between China and Kenya for generations to come,” she said.

The ambassador also wished the Kenya Wushu team success at the inaugural Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.

Representing the Principal Secretary for Sports, Justin Masika said the championship underscored the growing role of sport in promoting peace, inclusion, cultural understanding and youth development.

Masika described Wushu as more than a martial art, saying it teaches values such as discipline, humility, perseverance, harmony between body and mind, and respect.

“Throughout history, sport has remained a powerful instrument for bringing people together regardless of culture or nationality. Wushu is not simply about physical strength; it is a philosophy that nurtures discipline, humility and harmony,” he said.

Masika reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming Kenya’s sports sector by expanding opportunities for young people, investing in talent development and strengthening international sporting partnerships.

He said collaborations between Kenya and China in sports, education, technology and culture were creating new opportunities for Kenyan youth while enhancing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“The success of this championship demonstrates what can be achieved through international cooperation. We remain committed to building sustainable sporting systems that enable our athletes to compete at the highest levels,” Masika added.

Speaking on behalf of Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor Prof. John Okumu ,Leonard Chacha Mwita thanked the Chinese Embassy and the Kenya Kung Fu Wushu Federation for partnering with the university to organise the championship.

Mwita also acknowledged the Chinese partner university for deploying two martial arts lecturers to Kenyatta University over the past three months to train local athletes.

“The skills demonstrated by competitors today are a direct result of that collaboration. We are grateful for the support that has helped lay a strong foundation for Wushu development in Kenya,” he said.

Mwita noted that education extends beyond the classroom, with sports and cultural exchange playing a central role in nurturing well-rounded graduates.

“At the Confucius Institute, we do not only teach language; we build bridges of understanding. Wushu instils important values including resilience, humility, respect and mental strength,” he said.

He added that hosting the inaugural championship reaffirmed Kenyatta University’s commitment to promoting cultural diplomacy, talent development and stronger Kenya-China relations through education and sport.

Officials concluded the ceremony by congratulating participants and expressing confidence that the Kenya National Wushu Championship would become an annual event, further strengthening sporting cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between Kenya and China.