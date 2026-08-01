Six Killed in Grisly Marsabit-Isiolo Highway Crash

MARSABIT, Kenya, Aug 1— At least six people have died following a grisly road accident involving two commercial vehicles along the Marsabit-Isiolo Highway.

The accident occurred at about 3am on Friday at Hula Hula area near Kargi Junction in Marsabit Central Sub-County.

According to a police report, the crash involved a Mercedes Actros trailer and a Mitsubishi Fuso truck.

Police said the Actros was being driven from Marsabit towards Isiolo by Mohammed Ahmed Mahamud, 39, with Safan Omondi Luo, 25, on board.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the Mitsubishi Fuso, which was also travelling towards Isiolo, crashed into the rear of the trailer.

The Fuso driver and four occupants were reportedly fatally injured at the scene.

Another victim was rushed to Marsabit Referral Hospital but died from injuries upon arrival, bringing the reported death toll to at least six.

Police said the bodies of some of the victims remain trapped inside the extensively damaged cabin, with efforts underway to retrieve and identify them.

The driver of the Mitsubishi Fuso was yet to be identified.

Police officers from Marsabit Traffic Base visited and documented the scene as efforts continued to tow the two wrecked vehicles to the police station.

The accident occurred in darkness and under poor visibility conditions. Police said the road was tarmacked and well marked.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.