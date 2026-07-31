Itumbi Accuses Gachagua of Fearing New Generation of Mt Kenya Leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 31 – Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi has responded to allegations by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that he is leading a faction of “goons,” accusing the former second-in-command of fearing the rise of a new political movement driven by young leaders from the Mt Kenya region.

Itumbi dismissed Gachagua’s claims, arguing that the former Deputy President is unsettled by the growing influence of a new generation of youthful politicians seeking to redefine the region’s political direction.

According to Itumbi, the emerging movement is focused on empowering young leaders and offering fresh ideas rather than engaging in divisive politics.

His remarks come amid escalating political exchanges within the Mt Kenya region as rival camps intensify efforts to consolidate support ahead of the 2027 General Election.