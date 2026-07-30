Sifuna, Kalonzo Close Ranks as Opposition Vows Unity Against Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 30 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna on Thursday held talks with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka at the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka (SKM) Command Centre in Karen, where Opposition leaders reaffirmed their commitment to presenting a united front ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The meeting brought together members of the Linda Mwananchi movement and other Opposition figures, with Kalonzo insisting that internal unity remained critical if they were to successfully challenge President William Ruto’s administration.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Kalonzo said the Opposition had resolved to remain focused on its shared objective of removing President Ruto from office, warning that any leader who strayed from that mission would be betraying the aspirations of Kenyans.

“We know my younger brother Edwin has presidential ambitions. When people go hunting, they do not all follow one path, especially when facing an opponent like Ruto. What matters is that we remain united. We have no other choice,” Kalonzo said.

In a light-hearted but pointed remark directed at Sifuna, the Wiper leader cautioned Opposition figures against engaging President Ruto, alleging that the Kenya Kwanza administration was attempting to fracture the Opposition through behind-the-scenes overtures.

“We shall make those announcements in due course, and you have all declared yourselves the custodians of our unity. If I hear that Edwin has met Ruto, then that will be the end of it,” Kalonzo joked.

He extended the same warning to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, popularly known as “Riggy G”, claiming emissaries had been dispatched to lure Opposition leaders into engaging the government.

“If my brother Riggy G says he is meeting Ruto, that too would be unacceptable. They are sending all manner of emissaries, but anyone who turns back now will have betrayed the national cause,” he said.

Kalonzo also dismissed speculation that he had recently held talks with President Ruto, explaining that he had been in Zanzibar following a media engagement and had only returned to Kenya on Thursday morning.

“I want to assure Kenyans that I have not met President Ruto. If I end up being the last man standing in the effort to send him home, then so be it,” he declared.

The Wiper leader further rubbished reports suggesting he would attend President Ruto’s special national address scheduled for 7 p.m., thanking members of the Linda Mwananchi movement for standing with him despite what he described as false claims linking him to the Head of State.

Among those who accompanied Sifuna were Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Suba South MP Caroli Omondi, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka and Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

Kalonzo was joined by Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako and lawyer Ndegwa Njiru.