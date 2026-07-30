Ethekon rejects ‘unfounded propaganda’ IEBC will ban live election results streaming in 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed reports claiming the electoral agency intends to ban the live streaming of election results during the 2027 General Election.

IEBC Chairperson Edung Ethekon on Thursday insisted that media access remains central to the commission’s commitment to transparency.

Speaking during a national consultative forum on the proposed Election Campaign Financing Regulations, 2026, Ethekon described the reports as “unfounded propaganda” and assured Kenyans that the commission has neither proposed nor considered restricting live media coverage of the electoral process.

“I would like to assure the people of Kenya that there is nothing like that whatsoever,” Ethekon said.

“This commission stands for transparency and accountability, and we will be the last people to make any decision or proposal to stifle the freedom of the media.”

He reaffirmed that journalists will continue to enjoy full access to polling stations, constituency tallying centres and other election venues in line with existing electoral laws and the commission’s commitment to open elections.

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Ethekon said the IEBC remains bound by a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kenya Media Sector Working Group, comprising the Kenya Editors Guild and the Kenya Union of Journalists, among other media stakeholders, to facilitate comprehensive election coverage.

The IEBC chief said the commission views independent media scrutiny as an integral part of delivering free, fair and credible elections.

His remarks come amid speculation that the commission had submitted proposals to Parliament seeking to prohibit the live streaming of election results, claims the IEBC says are false.

Ethekon made the clarification while leading stakeholder consultations on draft campaign financing regulations, where the commission reiterated its commitment to conducting transparent elections ahead of the 2027 General Election.