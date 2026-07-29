NCAJ reactivates Election Preparedness Committee ahead of 2027 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – The National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) has reactivated its Ad Hoc Committee on Election Preparedness as part of early efforts to coordinate the justice sector ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The decision was reached at the conclusion of the Council’s 38th meeting held in Mombasa on July 28 and 29 following a briefing by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on the country’s electoral roadmap.

The committee, to be chaired by the IEBC Chairperson, will spearhead coordination among justice-sector institutions to support constitutional, peaceful and credible elections while strengthening inter-agency collaboration in the lead-up to the polls.

According to the Council’s communiqué, the committee will focus on enhancing justice-sector preparedness and ensuring institutions are ready to respond effectively throughout the electoral cycle.

The move follows a briefing by IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon, who updated the Council on key operational milestones, election timelines and progress on the proposed Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Opening the meeting on Monday, Chief Justice Martha Koome underscored the need for early institutional preparedness, saying election readiness extends beyond electoral management and post-election dispute resolution.

“As we look ahead to the 2027 General Election, the National Council on the Administration of Justice must continue early preparations,” Koome said.

“Election preparedness extends beyond electoral management. It encompasses the readiness of the entire justice sector to uphold constitutionalism, the rule of law and to protect rights, especially those of the vulnerable.”

She said coordinated planning among justice-sector institutions is critical to preserving public confidence in the rule of law and ensuring timely resolution of electoral disputes.

“I encourage the NCAJ Election Preparedness Committee to continue providing leadership in facilitating coordinated planning among all justice sector institutions,” she added.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the Council assured Kenyans that there is no crisis in the justice sector, saying institutions continue to work closely through established coordination mechanisms to improve access to justice across the country.

Beyond election preparedness, the Council approved several key reforms, including the draft Sexual Offences Bill, 2026, which seeks to strengthen the legal framework against technology-facilitated sexual and gender-based violence, femicide and other emerging offences.

It also approved a revised National Police Service Identification Parade Form aligned with constitutional and international human rights standards, and established committees to explore the creation of Specialized Recovery Treatment Courts and Open Prisons as part of efforts to strengthen rehabilitation and reduce recidivism.

The Council further adopted national guidelines on interviewing children in the justice system, aimed at promoting child-sensitive justice processes while safeguarding children’s rights.