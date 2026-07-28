Wetang’ula Warns MPs Against Wearing Party Colours in Parliament After DCP Lawmakers’ Coordinated Attire

NAIROBI, Kenya July 28 – A dispute over the display of party colours in the National Assembly has prompted Speaker Moses Wetang’ula to warn legislators against turning the Chamber into a platform for partisan political exhibitions.

The row erupted during the first sitting after Parliament resumed from a short recess when 13 Members of Parliament allied to the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) arrived in the House dressed in matching party colours, prompting objections from fellow lawmakers over what they termed a breach of parliamentary rules.

Ruling on the matter, Speaker Wetang’ula acknowledged the concerns raised but declined to take immediate action, saying he was yet to be satisfied that the attire worn by the lawmakers amounted to prohibited party insignia.

“I am not aware of the colours that the few members are wearing,” Wetang’ula ruled amid heated exchanges on the floor of the House. “If the Speaker is subsequently convinced that what you are wearing is party insignia or party colours, then we will tell you that you are out of order.”

The Speaker, however, issued a firm warning that the House would enforce its rules against the use of party symbols or coordinated attire for political messaging, except in special circumstances.

Wetang’ula cited the 2021 swearing-in of former Kiambaa MP John Wanjiku, when members affiliated with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), including Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie, wore special attire to mark the occasion.

He said the gesture was allowed because it was a unique parliamentary event and should not be interpreted as a licence for routine party displays within the Chamber.

“But from today onwards, unless it is such a special occasion, we do not entertain party uniforms in the House, and you know that is part of our Standing Orders,” Wetang’ula directed.

The Speaker further clarified that wearing similar colours would not automatically amount to misconduct unless the attire was deliberately used to promote party identity or political mobilisation inside Parliament.

“It is possible that members can all come wearing black suits or all come wearing yellow suits, but the moment you turn them into party symbols and party agitation in the House, you will be ruled out of order,” he said.

The matter was raised by Kiarie, who invoked parliamentary rules governing members’ conduct and dress, arguing that the coordinated appearance of the DCP lawmakers amounted to an organised political statement.

Kiarie said while a single member wearing a particular colour could be viewed as a personal choice, the collective appearance of 13 MPs in similar colours suggested a deliberate party display.

“If there was only one member showing up in a certain colour in the House, then we would have taken it to be the member’s wardrobe. However, we are seeing a gang of 13 Members of Parliament donning party insignia on the floor of the House,” Kiarie said.

The Dagoretti South MP also welcomed newly elected Ol Kalou MP Waweru Ngotho to Parliament following his victory in the recent by-election, reminding him that members are expected to adhere to the Standing Orders governing conduct in the Chamber.

“I would like to welcome the young gentleman who has joined the House. We would like him to know that there are Standing Orders that guide how members ought to present themselves in the House,” he said.

Kiarie further dismissed the political weight of the DCP lawmakers’ action, noting that the 13 MPs represented a small minority in the National Assembly.

“Thirteen Members of Parliament are a sure minority in this House. They are up against hundreds of Members of Parliament and are totally out of order,” he said.

The Speaker insisted the National Assembly Chamber must maintain political neutrality in appearance, with lawmakers barred from using coordinated dressing or symbols to advance partisan interests during proceedings.