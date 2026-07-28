Disaster in Glasgow as Omanyala loses Commonwealth Games title

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 28, 2026 – Ferdinand Omanyala’s hopes of a second Commonwealth Games title evaporated in smoke after finishing sixth in the semi-finals of the men’s 100m in Glasgow on Tuesday night.

The immediate former defending champion clocked 10.19 seconds, withering away in the latter half of the race after starting out strongly.

Kayinsola Ajayi of Nigeria took top honour in the race, clocking 9.94 seconds in first place, ahead of Welshman Jeremiah Azu (10.00 seconds) who also secured his place in the finals.

Ghanaian Abdul-Rasheed Saminu finished third in 10.06.

Omanyala’s disastrous campaign came a few minutes after another Kenyan, Meshack Babu, had woefully kissed goodbye to his dream of making the final.

Babu finished eighth in the first semi-final, timing 10.39 across the finish line.