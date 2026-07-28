Securing the throne: Malkia Strikers begin preps for Africa Volleyball Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 28, 2026 – National women’s volleyball team are to begin training in earnest for next month’s Africa Women’s Nations Volleyball Championships in Nairobi.

This is after the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) named a 25-woman provisional squad to assemble and commence preparations at the Kasarani Indoor Arena in the capital.

“All invited players and officials are expected to report on time and be prepared for the commencement of training. Following the initial training period, seven (7) players will be released on 2nd August 2026, after which the remaining squad will proceed on residential training,” KVF deputy president Paul Bitok said.

The team, under the tutelage of Kenya Pipeline head coach Geoffrey Omondi, borrows heavily from players of top clubs around the country — who shone at the just-concluded Division One ladies’ league.

They include Marianne Sokoiyo of Kenya Pipeline, who was crowned best middle blocker as well as her teammate Emmanuel Nekesa, who was named best setter.

Kenya Prisons’ Lorine Chebet who was crowned best server — despite losing to Pipeline in the final — also makes the provisional squad as does her clubmates Pauline Etoo, Sheila Khasandi, and Sharon Sandui.

KCB Volleyball’s Josephine Kataa, who was crowned best libero, also features in the squad, joined by fellow ‘bankers’ Juliana Namutira, Belinda Baraza and Pauline Chemutai.

Malkia Strikers are the most successful team in the history with 10 titles, their most recent coming in 2023 when they walloped Cameroon in straight sets in Yaounde.

They will be hosting the continental showpiece for the first time since 2015 when they beat Algeria in straight sets to win the crown.