Odira, Jepkemoi stroll into Commonwealth Games semis as Chebet slips in women’s 800m

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27, 2026 – World champion Lilian Odira and her fellow countrywoman, Janet Jepkemoi easily booked their tickets to the semi-finals of the women’s 800m at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Odira clocked 2:01.05 to win Heat 2 of the one-lap race, crossing the finish line ahead of Welshwoman Isabelle Boffey, who timed 2:01.53 — having led until the last bend.

Kelly-Ann Beckford of Jamaica clocked 2:01.63 to finish third.

Odira’s victory came a few minutes after Jepkemoi had booked her ticket after finishing third in Heat 2, clocking 2:02.30 across the finish line.

Sarah Billings of Australia finished first after timing 2:01.51, ahead of second-placed Oratile Nowe of Botswana who ran 2:02.11.

Another Kenyan in contention, Vivian Chebet, fell at the worst possible time when she was poised to secure qualification, with less than 100 metres to the finish line.

The Olympian ended up in sixth, clocking 2:13.00.

The semi-final is set for Wednesday night, with Odira and Jepkemoi looking to fly the country’s flag high at the quadrennial games.