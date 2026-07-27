Government Approves Rwanda Fuel Transit Deal Through Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27 – The government has approved a deal allowing Rwanda to import up to 40,000 metric tonnes of fuel through the Port of Mombasa and the country’s pipeline network, in a move expected to strengthen Kenya’s position as East Africa’s main petroleum transit hub.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi announced the Cabinet decision after holding bilateral talks with Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Jean Patrick Nduhungirehe, in Nairobi.

Mudavadi said the approval highlights Kenya’s commitment to enhancing regional trade and economic integration.

“The Kenyan Cabinet has approved the movement of about 40,000 metric tonnes of fuel to Rwanda through our pipeline from Mombasa. We are committed to ensuring deeper economic cooperation with our neighbours,” he said.

The agreement will see Rwanda, a landlocked country, channel a significant portion of its fuel imports through the Port of Mombasa before the products are transported via Kenya’s petroleum pipeline infrastructure.

Rwandan Foreign Affairs Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe welcomed the arrangement, saying it would enhance the country’s energy security and guarantee a stable fuel supply.

“That will be about 52 million litres, which is roughly our country’s monthly fuel consumption. It will serve us well,” he said.

The deal is expected to reinforce Kenya’s role as the region’s preferred logistics and energy transit corridor while supporting Rwanda’s growing demand for petroleum products.

Mudavadi said the Cabinet’s approval reflected Kenya’s commitment to promoting regional integration and shared prosperity through improved cross-border infrastructure and trade.

Beyond the fuel agreement, Mudavadi said he sought Rwanda’s support for Kenya’s candidates seeking election to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“Kenya remains committed to strengthening regional partnerships and advancing Africa’s voice in international institutions,” he said.