Kenya reaffirms backing for African-led peace efforts to end Horn of Africa conflicts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to championing African-led peace initiatives in the Horn of Africa, with Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi saying regional security remains critical to Kenya’s economic growth, trade and investment prospects.

The renewed commitment followed talks between Mudavadi and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Executive Secretary, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, on the deteriorating security situation in Sudan and South Sudan and coordinated efforts to restore lasting peace in the region.

Mudavadi said Kenya’s economic prosperity is inseparable from the stability of its neighbours, noting that conflict continues to undermine trade, investment and cross-border livelihoods across the Horn of Africa.

“Kenya’s prosperity is closely tied to the peace and stability of the Horn of Africa. When our region is secure, trade expands, investment grows, borders remain safe, and millions of people can pursue opportunities free from the disruption of conflict,” he said.

He said the discussions focused on strengthening regional responses to ongoing conflicts and reaffirmed Kenya’s support for diplomatic engagement over military solutions.

“I reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to supporting African-led solutions through sustained dialogue, inclusive political processes and stronger regional cooperation,” Mudavadi said.

He emphasized that durable peace cannot be imposed through armed confrontation alone.

“Lasting peace cannot be achieved through force alone; it must be built through consensus, trust and the participation of all stakeholders,” he added.

Mudavadi said Kenya would continue leveraging its position as Africa’s diplomatic capital and a trusted mediator in regional affairs by working closely with IGAD, the African Union and international partners to advance peace initiatives across the Horn.

He said sustained regional cooperation is essential not only for ending conflicts but also for unlocking economic opportunities and safeguarding livelihoods.

“As Africa’s diplomatic capital and a trusted convener of regional dialogue, Kenya will continue working with IGAD and international partners to advance peace and stability across the Horn of Africa,” he said.

Mudavadi stated that a peaceful Horn of Africa would strengthen regional security, facilitate cross-border trade, attract investment and create greater economic opportunities for millions of people across the region.

The meeting comes as IGAD and regional governments intensify diplomatic efforts to address the protracted conflict in Sudan and persistent political and security challenges in South Sudan, amid growing concerns over humanitarian crises, displacement and their wider impact on regional stability.