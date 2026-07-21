Ruto says Kenya has reached consensus against goonism, orders crackdown on criminality

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul, 21 – President William Ruto has declared that Kenya has reached what he termed a national consensus against political violence and criminality, directing security agencies to firmly enforce the law to safeguard the country’s stability and economic future.

Speaking amid heightened national debate over violent protests and politically linked goonism, Ruto said democratic demonstrations must not be used as a cover for destruction, looting and attacks on private property.

The President drew parallels with the conflict in Sudan, warning that unchecked lawlessness could have devastating consequences.

“You’ve heard reflections by some people here who have told us about Khartoum. Khartoum was a beautiful city three years ago. Today it is rubble and the world is moving on,” he said, stressing that Kenya must not allow insecurity to take root.

The President further asserted that leaders from across society, including religious organizations, the business community and the political class, had reached a shared position that violence and lawlessness must no longer be tolerated.

“It is now clear that every sector of our society—the business leaders, religious leaders and political leaders—have all agreed that lawlessness, goons and criminals should be stopped,” he said.

“Now that we have a consensus, our security agencies must do their job within the law. They must stop criminality because that is how we are going to secure Kenya’s future.”

Ruto distinguished between peaceful demonstrations protected under the Constitution and acts of criminality, saying individuals who burn businesses, loot property and destroy livelihoods should face the full force of the law.

“We had demonstrations that were democratic, constitutional and legal. But we also have criminals and thugs who destroy people’s property, steal from people and burn down buildings,” he said.

The President criticized what he described as attempts to excuse criminal conduct, arguing that those arrested for violent offences should not receive sympathy simply because they are young people.

“There cannot be any defence for criminality. There cannot be any defence for breaking the law,” he said.

Ruto said recent efforts by security agencies to stop planned acts of violence had received broad public backing and signalled a shift in national attitudes toward political violence.

“I am very happy that the last time there was an attempt for criminality in town and we stopped it, many Kenyans agreed that it is now time for us to say no to people who want to burn our property,” he said.

The remarks come amid sustained political tensions over recent incidents of violence during protests and election-related activities, with government and opposition leaders exchanging accusations over the use of criminal gangs and excessive force by security agencies.