GoalKeeper Martinez May ‘Step Aside’ From Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Jul 21 – Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez says he is considering whether it is “time to step aside” from international football after his side’s 1-0 defeat to Spain in the World Cup final.

The 33-year-old has won 67 caps for his country and played every minute of Argentina’s eight World Cup games, keeping two clean sheets and conceding eight goals.

He was a World Cup winner in 2022, also claiming the golden glove award as the tournament’s outstanding goalkeeper.

“I dreamt we’d win it again, I dreamt of bringing it back to Argentina and making history once more,” Martinez wrote in a post on Instagram.

“The truth is, the pain is hard to explain. There are many things to reflect on and how to move forward, and if it’s time to step aside.

“I’m so sorry, I truly tried my best to help my country and my team-mates.”

Martinez won the Yashin Trophy, awarded to the world’s best goalkeeper at the Ballon d’Or awards, in 2023 and 2024.

He has played for Aston Villa since 2020 and has a contract until 2029, but has been linked to a move to Italian side Juventus this summer.