Zambia’s Chalwe Fires 69 to Lead Limuru Open After Round One 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – Zambia’s Gilbert Chalwe produced a brilliant closing nine to card a three-under-par 69 and seize the outright lead after the opening round of the Limuru Open & Brackenhurst Trophy on Friday.

Chalwe overcame a slow start that saw him turn in one-over-par 37 before producing a flawless back nine of four-under-par 32.

His back-nine charge featured four birdies on holes 11,12,15 and 18 without a single dropped shot, enough to separate himself from the chasing pack on a demanding course.

“I wanted to have a strong start on the first day so that I have a chance in the competition. I was not expecting much today, but there is a lot of golf to be played now. As things stand, anyone can win it, especially when you are being chased by so many good players. I will focus on what I can control, try to be more focused mentally because that is what will decide the winner,” Chalwe said.

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Jay Sandhu finished Round One in second place after returning a two-under-par 70, surrendering the lead he held for the better part of the day after shooting a bogey on the 17th. However, Sandhu remains within striking distance and will head into the second day just one shot behind the leader.

“I did not have many expectations today. My goal was to find the fairways as much as possible, which worked well, although I missed a few straight putts, but I am happy with where I am. I think putting will be very decisive here,” Sandhu said.

Teenage sensation Kanana Muthomi of Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club played even par to finish day one tied at third with Junaid Ayaz Manji (Sigona Golf Club) and Rwanda’s Byiringiro Jacques (Kigali Golf Resort & Villas).

Kanana Muthomi in action at NCBA Limuru Open

Kanana’s round started with difficulty, with double bogeys on the 12th and 14th, and a bogey on the 13th. However, she raced to a three-under-par 33 after the turn, picking up birdies on the second, third and fourth holes to settle for an even-par 72.

“Today was a bit difficult, especially in the first nine, where I was overshooting everything. I changed my strategy in the second nine, and I played a bit better to finish level par. I hope tomorrow will be much better off the tee, and the putts will be dropping,” Kanana said.

Home players Mbachio Kimani, Felix Dusabe, Josphat Rona, and Kapur Pranay all played one over par 73 and are tied at sixth ahead of the second round on Saturday.

Kamaisi leads the series player rankings on 809.20 points while Sandhu sits second on 640.00 points, Elvis Muigua remains third with 495.26 points, Eugine Wafula is fourth on 472.26 points, and William Odek rounds out the top five on 409.56 points.