NEW YORK, USA, Jul 17 – Around 7,000 tickets are still listed on Fifa’s ticket sites for Saturday’s World Cup bronze medal match between England and France.

As of Friday, the game in Miami has not yet sold out with 1,246 tickets on general sale listed at Ksh 112,000 ($865) and Ksh 145,000 ($1,125)

There are a further 5,864 tickets available on the official resale platform, with the cheapest being category three available at a face value of Ksh 57,000 ($455) plus Fifa’s 15% fee.

However, there are many tickets in the higher-priced categories listed well below what they were purchased for.

A category one ticket with an original price of Ksh 145,000 ($1,125) has a hugely discounted price of Ksh 85,000 ($659)

-Final Not Sold Out-

Sunday’s World Cup final is also not yet fully sold out, with 32 of the most expensive tickets still on general sale.

However, these tickets cost between Ksh 3.8 million ($29,995) and Ksh 4.2 million ($32,970) These are standard tickets, not VIP.

More than a thousand tickets remain available on the Fifa resale site, several around face value plus the Fifa fee.

The original price of these tickets was Ksh 953,000 ($7,380), which means if you decided to buy one of these, Fifa will add an extra Ksh 143,000 ($1,107)

The most expensive resale ticket for the final is listed at Ksh 258 million ($2m), plus a Fifa fee of Ksh 38.7 million ($300,000)

Prices on resale are set by users and do not directly reflect what people are actually paying.