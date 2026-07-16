New Gor hitman outlines trophy targets with Premier League giants

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 16, 2026 – New Gor Mahia signing Hansel Ochieng’ has said his minimal target is to win a league title with the club.

Ochieng’ hopes to become a Premier League winner come the end of the 2026/27 season, in addition to reaching the latter stages of the Confederations of Africa Football (Caf) Champions League.

“I think it is a special feeling…a good feeling. Any club player should be happy to be part of this team. First, I’d want for us to defend the Premier League title and secondly, go as far as possible in the Caf Champions League,” the striker said.

The immediate former APS Bomet hitman inked a two-year deal with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions on Wednesday after a season with the topflight newbies.

Ochieng’, who has also plied his trade for AFC Leopards, Kakamega Homeboyz and Nairobi City Stars, has long been linked with a move to K’Ogalo since the culmination of the 2025/26 season.

The forward has promised to repay the faith of the club’s management with virtuoso performances on the pitch.

“I think the best way to show appreciation is just by performing,” he said.

Ochieng’ is a name that will be all-too familiar to the Green Army, following last season’s star-studded show against Charles Akonnor’s charges in November last year.

On that occasion, he scored a hattrick as the law enforcers clobbered Sirkal 4-1 at the Nyayo Stadium.

He will get his chance to win them over and erase their bitter memories of him at the upcoming Cecafa Club Championships in Rwanda on July 24.

K’Ogalo are in Group A where they play Rwanda’s APR, Uganda’s Vipers SC and Garde Republicaine of Burundi.