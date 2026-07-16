Romero labels Neville ‘stupid’ over criticism

ATLANTA, United States, July 16, 2026 – Argentina defender Cristian Romero says Gary Neville was “stupid” to criticise his centre-back partnership with Lisandro Martinez.

In the build-up to Argentina’s dramatic 2-1 World Cup semi-final win over England, former Manchester United full-back Neville described Romero and Martinez as “the best, worst centre-half pairing in the world”.

Both were booked in Wednesday’s feisty last-four match in Atlanta, but they also played a significant part in England being limited to only two shots on target as defending champions Argentina came from behind to win with late goals.

Romero and Martinez, who are both 28, have started all but one of Argentina’s World Cup games this summer, helping Lionel Scaloni’s side reach their second successive World Cup final.

“The only thing that I hope for is that when I retire, I am not that stupid. Hopefully I won’t criticise a player or anyone,” Tottenham defender Romero told DSports when he was asked about Neville’s punditry comments.

“Because at the end of the day, we are doing our best for our national team. Sometimes it goes right for us, sometimes badly, but we are just happy to be in a World Cup final again.

“I think we are making history, for us it is something really huge, and we feel the significance of this shirt like no-one else.”

Manchester United defender Martinez had his own say, explaining: “We’re used to people always talking about us. It seems like they like doing it, and we respond on the pitch, that’s it, always with respect.”

Romero and Martinez have helped Argentina keep two clean sheets in the six World Cup games when they have started together, with the team conceding six goals.

Neville, who won 85 caps for England and works for ITV and Sky, commented on the pair on the Overlap Podcast., external

“They seem to give a goal away between them every single game,” said Neville.

“But you watch them, they are scoring goals, heading the ball, they’re literally everywhere – it’s incredible.

“I call them the best, worst centre-half pairing in the world. Because they absolutely at times can be unbelievable, but the next, it’s the sublime to the ridiculous.”

Argentina face Spain in Sunday’s World Cup final (20:00 BST) as they look to win the tournament for a fourth time, while England take on France in Saturday’s third-place match (22:00).