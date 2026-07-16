Messi the G.O.A.T spurs Argentina to World Cup final as England’s Three Lions choke at the death

ATLANTA, United States, July 16, 2026 – England were left heartbroken with their World Cup dreams shattered as Argentina struck twice late on to come from behind and win a dramatic semi-final in Atlanta.

Thomas Tuchel’s side looked on course to reach England’s first men’s World Cup final since their win in 1966 when Anthony Gordon gave them the lead in a feisty encounter after 55 minutes.

Argentina, however, were inspired and turned the contest around when Enzo Fernandez struck a magnificent equaliser with five minutes left, before Lautaro Martinez turned in an injury-time winner.

England’s wait for success goes on as they now face France in the third-place play-off, while Argentina will attempt to retain their crown against Spain on Sunday.