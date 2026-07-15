Gor Mahia raid APS Bomet, capture top hitman Hansel Ochieng’

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 15, 2026 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Gor Mahia have continued their shopping spree in the transfer market with the acquisition of Hansel Ochieng’ from APS Bomet.

In a statement, the record league champions announced the capture of Ochieng’, who becomes the club’s sixth signing in just over a week.

Ochieng’ has long been linked with a move to K’Ogalo, more so following his star performance against them in the previous (2025/26) season in which he scored a hattrick in Bomet’s 4-1 thrashing of the league giants at the Nyayo Stadium in November last year.

His departure represents somewhat of a blow for the law enforcers considering his impactful performance in the previous season in which he top-scored for them with six goals.

After battling against relegation for much of the season, Bomet — under the guidance of survival specialist Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo — eventually preserved their topflight status with a 10th-place finish.

His immediate former employer bid farewell to the striker, wishing him all the best in his future endeavours.

At K’Ogalo, his work will be cut out as he battles his striking peers for a place in the starting XI.

They include new signing Paul Okoth — who scored 19 goals for Ulinzi Stars last season — as well as Ebenezer Assifuah, Ebenezer Adu Kwaw, David ‘Messi’ Okoth and Felix Okoth (who is returning from a long injury layoff).

However, with Gor competing in three tournaments — including the Caf Champions League — Ochieng’ will have plenty of opportunities to stake his claim to the main no. 9 role.